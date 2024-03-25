Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.20

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 1509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities lowered shares of Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from $9.50 to $11.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.25 price target (up from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.41 and a beta of 1.44.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $226.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 19.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 62.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

