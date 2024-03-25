Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.20

Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20, with a volume of 1509 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC lowered Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.25 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TD Securities downgraded Tricon Residential from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.50 to $11.25 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.25 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.47.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.28). Tricon Residential had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $226.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.17 million. Research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Tricon Residential by 90.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

