Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Cut by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $445,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 127,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,223 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 371,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 73,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. 71.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TFC. Barclays increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.47.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $37.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $38.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a positive return on equity of 9.64% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -192.59%.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $141,074.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,627.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Truist Financial

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.