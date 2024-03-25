Truist Financial Cuts EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target to $46.00

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $51.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.08% from the company’s current price.

EPR has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.05.

NYSE:EPR opened at $41.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.05. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $33.92 and a 52 week high of $49.10.

In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,791 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 487.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 31,265 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,805,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in EPR Properties by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

