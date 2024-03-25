Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) CEO Sells $37,810.56 in Stock

Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,281 shares in the company, valued at $17,272,219.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TWST opened at $34.60 on Monday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $43.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day moving average is $28.57.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 81.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Twist Bioscience by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after acquiring an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares in the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

