Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 308.3% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,198,004 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,254,000 after buying an additional 19,487 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,882,681 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $708,044,000 after acquiring an additional 90,512 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,410 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $244.97 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 46.87% and a net margin of 26.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.67.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

