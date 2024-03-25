Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 48.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,293 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,770,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,405,000 after acquiring an additional 140,449 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 149,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,415 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Pachira Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 49,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $49.94 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $50.36. The stock has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

