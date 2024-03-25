Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,233,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 16.14% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $420,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $197,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the first quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,569 shares during the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LXP shares. StockNews.com raised LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

NYSE LXP opened at $8.95 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.88 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 650.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

