Vanguard Group Inc. Has $423.52 Million Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,352,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 85,673 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 7.37% of Antero Midstream worth $423,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 58.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 99,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 21.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 76,529 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Antero Midstream during the first quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 18,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 0.5 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.56. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $260.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AM. StockNews.com downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

