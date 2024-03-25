Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 227,183 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 227,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.95% of Five9 worth $465,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Five9 by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.80.

Five9 Trading Down 1.7 %

FIVN opened at $60.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.83. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

