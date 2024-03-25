Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 227,183 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,236,249 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 227,183 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.95% of Five9 worth $465,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Five9 by 117.6% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Five9 by 74.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Five9 by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other news, COO Andy Dignan sold 7,340 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $420,435.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 129,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,139.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
FIVN opened at $60.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.83 and a beta of 0.83. Five9, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. Analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
