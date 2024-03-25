Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 218,816 Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,206,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,816 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.48% of Harley-Davidson worth $436,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Harley-Davidson by 47.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,955,000 after buying an additional 410,648 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.2% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 7,659,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,689,000 after purchasing an additional 166,961 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 29.7% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $641,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Harley-Davidson Stock Down 1.0 %

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $43.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $25.43 and a one year high of $44.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day moving average of $33.53.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.1725 dividend. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Harley-Davidson from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.67.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

