Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 5,342 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,285,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.13% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $430,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 141.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter worth $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 118.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 246.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 0.8 %

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $113.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.38. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.65 and a twelve month high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $615.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $588.63 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,704.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 15,640 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.77, for a total value of $1,779,362.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,237,365.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,691,704.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,340 shares of company stock worth $2,052,477 in the last 90 days. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

