Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VHT. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,306,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 29,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,050,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $266.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $263.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.02. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.01. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

