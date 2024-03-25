Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Reduced by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,233,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502,678 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,298,461,000 after acquiring an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,174,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $257.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.50. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $196.14 and a twelve month high of $261.07. The company has a market cap of $363.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

