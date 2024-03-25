Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,242.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.0 %

VRTX stock opened at $415.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $300.67 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $423.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $389.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 36.68% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

