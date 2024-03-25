Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 1,013.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,681 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.05% of Vipshop worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Vipshop by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,322,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,438 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 98,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 11,577 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 304,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Vipshop Stock Performance

VIPS stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.43. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.80 and a 1 year high of $20.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.07.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.20%.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

