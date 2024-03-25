Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,472 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.6% of Portside Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $411,870,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,416 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 44,554 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 46,200 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,028,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total transaction of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total value of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.30.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $283.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $520.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.03. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.14 and a 52 week high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

