Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Stock Position Decreased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,052 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 18,895,032 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $179,125,000 after acquiring an additional 257,892 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,202,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $115,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after buying an additional 240,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 4,880,463 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $46,267,000 after buying an additional 1,180,113 shares during the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $8.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $12.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average is $9.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

