Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 price objective on the stock.
Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.92.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VOR
Vor Biopharma Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vor Biopharma Company Profile
Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vor Biopharma
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Nvidia’s AI Tech Part of Novo Nordisk’s New Supercomputer
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Vor Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vor Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.