Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.92.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vor Biopharma

NYSE:VOR opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of -0.38. Vor Biopharma has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VOR. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vor Biopharma by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vor Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vor Biopharma Company Profile

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

