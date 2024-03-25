Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QLTA. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

QLTA stock opened at $47.39 on Monday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $48.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.50.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

