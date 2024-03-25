Wealthsource Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 39.6% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,902,208.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 33,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.11, for a total transaction of $8,456,896.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,879,483.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 34,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $8,923,418.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,937 shares in the company, valued at $33,902,208.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.06.

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CB opened at $255.51 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $183.40 and a one year high of $260.58. The firm has a market cap of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.07 by $3.23. Chubb had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.76%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

