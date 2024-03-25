Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 70 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Edward Jones upgraded Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 target price (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $193.51 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.24. The stock has a market cap of $95.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.17. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.99 and a 52-week high of $202.77.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.83%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $242,701.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,164.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,228 shares of company stock worth $4,134,502. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.