Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $570,000 Stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (NASDAQ:CLOA – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned approximately 0.86% of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter valued at $832,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at $12,125,000.

Shares of BlackRock AAA CLO ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33. BlackRock AAA CLO ETF has a 1-year low of $50.12 and a 1-year high of $51.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2429 dividend. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

The BlackRock AAA CLO ETF (CLOA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated CLOs that are rated AAA. CLOA was launched on Jan 10, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

