Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $872,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 87,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,410,000. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 17,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.64 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.86 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

