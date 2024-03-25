Wealthsource Partners LLC Purchases 5,287 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 48.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after acquiring an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $362,618,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 682.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,974,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,673,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,040 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $194,197,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,162,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,264,099 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $41.61 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.46 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.16. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

