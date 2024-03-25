Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 17,665 Shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,665 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC owned 0.55% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,079,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,850,000 after buying an additional 639,173 shares during the period. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,416,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 1,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,000 after purchasing an additional 237,790 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,188,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 198,129 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $158.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of -0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.67.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

