Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 8,741 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealthsource Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,741 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 308.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 250,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,216,000 after purchasing an additional 189,223 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 216,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57. The company has a market cap of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.61 and a 12-month high of $42.22.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

