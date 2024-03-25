Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/25/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $215.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $192.00 to $224.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $186.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/7/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $222.00 to $227.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $177.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $195.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $183.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $190.00 to $195.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $201.00 to $222.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $170.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/13/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $167.00 to $175.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2024 – Diamondback Energy was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $129.00.

1/26/2024 – Diamondback Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $203.00 to $190.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $194.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.84 and a 52-week high of $195.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.92.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 37.36% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a $3.08 dividend. This represents a $12.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.76%.

In related news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,396. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,391,567,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after acquiring an additional 648,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after acquiring an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,227,655 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $965,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,919,925 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $528,736,000 after acquiring an additional 179,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

