Wellington Management Group LLP Has $7.84 Million Stock Holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.13% of Douglas Dynamics worth $7,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 25.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,082 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 233,458 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 260.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 45,785 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 130,956 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

PLOW stock opened at $23.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.57. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.55 million, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.00 million. Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.92%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

