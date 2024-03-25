Wellington Management Group LLP Increases Holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Free Report) by 288.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 293,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,800 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 1.06% of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4,102.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 466,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 455,728 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 202.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 559,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,596,000 after acquiring an additional 375,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,495,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,871,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,958,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,047,000 after acquiring an additional 315,805 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,005,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after acquiring an additional 198,291 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AOSL has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ AOSL opened at $21.64 on Monday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $611.94 million, a P/E ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 2.39.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $35,080.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,451.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Yifan Liang sold 20,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.31, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,836,729.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bing Xue sold 1,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total value of $35,080.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,583 shares in the company, valued at $3,808,451.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,707 shares of company stock worth $2,593,474. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

