Wells Fargo & Company Increases Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $80.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.03.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $60.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Citigroup has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average of $48.56.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.88%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citigroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% during the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.