WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,697 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in WestRock were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in WestRock during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 198.5% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $48.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.15. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.66.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.15). WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on WRK. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of WestRock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WRK

About WestRock

(Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.