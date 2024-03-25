Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTSHF) to Issue Dividend of $0.54 on April 15th

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.5375 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Westshore Terminals Investment’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of WTSHF stock opened at $19.21 on Monday. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.26.

About Westshore Terminals Investment

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and unloading/loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

