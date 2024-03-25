Whittier Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 70 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 70 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in NVR by 133.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth about $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in NVR during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in NVR during the second quarter worth about $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,971.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7,447.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6,678.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.13. NVR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5,210.49 and a 12 month high of $8,118.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $133.44 EPS. NVR’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVR shares. StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total transaction of $1,902,757.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total transaction of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

