Whittier Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,528,000 after purchasing an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VSS opened at $115.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.97. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $99.03 and a one year high of $116.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

