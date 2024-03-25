Whittier Trust Co. Has $337,000 Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FITB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

