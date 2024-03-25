Whittier Trust Co. Has $355,000 Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,209,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 684.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,677,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $38.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.58. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 137.04%.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. Our platform is designed to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across CBRE-EA Tier 1 industrial real estate markets, industries, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) provide growth through sophisticated industrial operation and an attractive opportunity set, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

