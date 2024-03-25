Whittier Trust Co. Invests $288,000 in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,565,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,507,000 after buying an additional 275,105 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,370,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,782,000 after buying an additional 649,181 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 195.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,649,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,828,000 after buying an additional 5,726,786 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,103,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,309,000 after buying an additional 467,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,832,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,610,000 after buying an additional 2,710,295 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.94 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.86. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

