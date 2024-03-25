Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Acquires 157 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 209.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBK. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 70,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,573,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VBK stock opened at $257.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $195.63 and a one year high of $262.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

