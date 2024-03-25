Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $38,000 Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 94,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,532 shares of company stock worth $514,819. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $141.36 on Monday. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Extra Space Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXR

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.