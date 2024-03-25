Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 125 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 64.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IBKR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $1,135,968.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 13,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $1,135,968.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,023 shares in the company, valued at $54,263,880.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 520,027 shares of company stock valued at $48,369,714. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock opened at $108.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $112.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.07%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

