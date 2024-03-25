Whittier Trust Co. Sells 248 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Whittier Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 511,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,733,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,424,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,080,000 after acquiring an additional 380,185 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,806,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 50,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $2,426,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,688,319.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,441 shares of company stock valued at $8,972,947 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays dropped their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.87.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $53.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

