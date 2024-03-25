Whittier Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ball were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ball by 66.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,830,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,294,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,021 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $139,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $62,202,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ball by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Ball by 146.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,470,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,730,000 after purchasing an additional 874,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BALL. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.33.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 3,869 shares of Ball stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 111,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Price Performance

NYSE:BALL opened at $66.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $66.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Ball’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Ball Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

