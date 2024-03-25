Windward Capital Management Co. CA Cuts Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 806 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises about 1.3% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $15,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,578 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,551 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 124,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,241,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.7 %

DIS opened at $115.87 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $212.54 billion, a PE ratio of 71.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 18.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

