Windward Capital Management Co. CA Sells 253 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.8% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 105,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.41.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PG opened at $161.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $162.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $157.76 and its 200 day moving average is $151.99.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.