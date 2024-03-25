Windward Capital Management Co. CA Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Windward Capital Management Co. CA cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 309,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.7% of Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Windward Capital Management Co. CA’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $43,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 9,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,764,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $248,620,000 after purchasing an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total value of $2,985,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,332,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,548,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 28,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $3,998,933.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,985,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,548,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,659 shares of company stock worth $39,460,310. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $151.77 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.28 and a twelve month high of $155.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.