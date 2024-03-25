Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.40.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $937,001.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $806,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:WGO opened at $70.06 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $53.94 and a 1 year high of $75.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.71.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

