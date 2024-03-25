Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Sells 4,644 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.8% of Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $38,589,468,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $172.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.83. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.98 and a 52-week high of $199.62.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.95%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.27.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

