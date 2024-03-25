ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 121,642 Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 121,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,519,000. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,052,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 836.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH opened at $19.85 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.22. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

