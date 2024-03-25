ZRC Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,645 iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 28.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,674,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,819 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 3,852,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,037,000 after purchasing an additional 357,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 19.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,210,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,600,000 after buying an additional 529,576 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 592.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,034,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,785 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 648,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,636,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $88.09 on Monday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $72.88 and a one year high of $92.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day moving average of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

